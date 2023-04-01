Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) SVP Richard A. Cross Sells 1,710 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Cross sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $10,448.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 393,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %
Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.
Recommended Stories
