Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at SVB Leerink

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABT. Bank of America cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.12.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

