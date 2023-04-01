Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $285.81 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.