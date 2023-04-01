First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $255.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.