First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 213 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 342,056 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $85.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

