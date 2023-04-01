Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $270.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

