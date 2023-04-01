Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

ACN stock opened at $285.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.91 and its 200 day moving average is $273.93. The stock has a market cap of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.