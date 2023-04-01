Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Accenture
In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Accenture Trading Up 1.1 %
ACN stock opened at $285.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.91 and its 200 day moving average is $273.93. The stock has a market cap of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accenture Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.
Accenture Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accenture (ACN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.