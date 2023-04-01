Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 240.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $222.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.60.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

