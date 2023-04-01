Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $93.02 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

