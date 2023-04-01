Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 7,105 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $165.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

