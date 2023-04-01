Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 171 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %
Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $270.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
