Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

Ball Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $92.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

