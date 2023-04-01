2,051 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 49,374 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

