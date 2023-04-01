CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $625,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $176,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,755 shares of company stock worth $34,368,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.22.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $154.29 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

