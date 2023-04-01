Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Cut by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.
Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $270.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
