Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases 684 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

NYSE:MRK opened at $106.39 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $270.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

