Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after buying an additional 4,751,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

