Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Verint Systems worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $37.24 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

