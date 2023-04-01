Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. 847,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,035,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.
Several research firms have issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.
The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 162,401 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 998,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 824,917 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
