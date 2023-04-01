Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. 847,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,035,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 162,401 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 998,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 824,917 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

