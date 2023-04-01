Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after buying an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,114,000 after buying an additional 155,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after buying an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC opened at $127.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $198.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

