SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

