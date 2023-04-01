Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.95. Approximately 424,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 879,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
