Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.95. Approximately 424,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 879,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. The company had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

