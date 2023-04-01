Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

