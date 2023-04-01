Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,301 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

