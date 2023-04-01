G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) to Issue Thrice Yearly Dividend of $0.59

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILCGet Rating) declared a Thrice Yearly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WILC opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. G. Willi-Food International has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILCGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi Food International Ltd. is engaged in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

