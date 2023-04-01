Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 46,897 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 46,897 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.