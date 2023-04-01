Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 98.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,818,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $170,663,000 after buying an additional 2,888,440 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

