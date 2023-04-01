Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

