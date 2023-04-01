Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 360 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $212.00 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.58.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

