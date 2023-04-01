Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,631,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 229,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 209,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,269,000 after acquiring an additional 200,103 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,892,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 184,796 shares during the period.

BOND stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

