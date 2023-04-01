CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after buying an additional 596,393 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,001,000 after buying an additional 260,371 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 505,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,129,000 after buying an additional 228,681 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 779.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after buying an additional 212,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $210.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.69. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

