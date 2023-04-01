Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 72 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $243.45 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.17. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

