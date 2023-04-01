Geneva Partners LLC Has $6.60 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 6.2% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after buying an additional 423,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after buying an additional 816,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $182.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.61.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

