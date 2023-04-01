Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $56.16 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $62.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $188.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.
