Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,871 shares of company stock worth $10,094,138. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.