Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.