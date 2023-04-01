Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $221,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,897,000 after buying an additional 103,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.