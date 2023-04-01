First Affirmative Financial Network Takes $43,000 Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Telefónica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Telefónica by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Stock Performance

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.28 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Telefónica had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

