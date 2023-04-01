Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,739 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Stock Performance
NYSE:MRO opened at $23.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Marathon Oil Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil
In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.
Marathon Oil Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
