Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 38,739 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,739 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.96 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

