First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 416 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,128,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $30.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

