First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New Investment in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 649,678 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 652,477 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,358,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,296,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 566,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Telefónica Stock Performance

NYSE TEF opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

