Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,266,000 after purchasing an additional 177,596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,718,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,538,000 after purchasing an additional 308,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,638,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,425 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.96.

NYSE:MAA opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.