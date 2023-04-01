Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.9 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

