Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

MongoDB Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of MDB opened at $233.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,994 shares of company stock valued at $22,590,843. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

