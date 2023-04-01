First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases Shares of 3,577 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,577 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

TD opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

