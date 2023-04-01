First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $207,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $104.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

