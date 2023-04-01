First Affirmative Financial Network Lowers Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.63.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $125.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.94 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.