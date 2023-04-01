SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.8 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

