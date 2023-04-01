Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,269,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $247.54 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

